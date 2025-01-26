Woman Felt Embarrassed By Her Mom’s Affection When She Was Growing Up, So As An Adult She Gave Her Mom The Same Experience

Affection among family is precious, but it can be embarrassing for teens.

This woman felt embarrassed by her mom’s affection when she was a teenager.

Years later, as an adult, she decides to turn the tables and let her mom feel what it’s like to be embarrassed by love.

Pettiest revenge on embarrassing parent. We’ve all experienced the embarrassing parent. Many have had one. Some have experienced it first hand.

This woman does not like her mom’s expression of affection as a teen.

The public display of affection was the worst for me. My mum used to take great pride in telling me she loved me in front of my friends. She’d tell them stories that were “funny.” But, as a teen, they made you want the earth to open up and swallow you whole.

She is best friends with her mom as an adult.

Fast forward to me being 38, I get along well with my mum. She’s unironically my best friend. Every conversation ends with a mutual “I love you.”

Her mom visited her workplace.

I am working in a supermarket, moving stuff around in a section. Mum has been away for a week, and she happens to stop by at the place I’m working. She spots my car, decides she wants to say hello, and comes and finds me.

She and her mom had a chat.

I’m up on a step, face first in the shelves. She approaches and gives a quiet, “Excuse me.” I’m always getting asked for help, so I put on my customer service face, step down, and turn around. I give her a hug and a kiss. We have a short chat and I go back to work.

She yelled out “I love you” to her mom.

She reaches the end of the aisle. I’m on the step, head above the shelves. I yell out, “Hey!” Mum stops and turns. “I loooove you!” Singsong. So loud.

Her mom got embarrassed.

People two aisles over heard it. Mum went red in the face. She looks at the ground and mutters, just loudly enough for me to hear. “I love you too.” I still laugh at it.

Every mom deserves an “I love you” from the other end of the aisle.

