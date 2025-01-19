Woman Plans To Throw An All-Girls Birthday Party With No Partners And Kids Allowed, But Her Friend Recently Gave Birth And Wanted To Bring Her Newborn

When it’s your birthday, you get to decide the kind of party of want to have.

This woman decided to have an all-female birthday party.

This means, no partners and kids.

However, one of her friends recently gave birth and wants to bring her newborn to the party.

Now, she’s not sure what to do.

AITAH for not allowing a new born at my birthday? I’m having a 30th birthday party. It’s ladies only. And I’m asking people not to bring their partners or kids. It’s not going to be a rager, but I want it to be a fun night to let loose a little (lots of moms coming). We’ll laugh and have fun.

A friend of mine just had a baby. Her baby will be 1 month exactly at the day of party. It seems she thinks she should be able to bring her baby. However, I am leaning towards sticking to my request of no children. Which means she won’t be able to come.

This woman doesn’t want the focus to shift to the baby.

From what I hear, she’s upset and doesn’t think this is fair. She wants to bring her baby. Now, this may be selfish, but I know that bringing the baby will impact the “vibes” of the party. The focus will be on the baby instead of enjoying our time together.

She wants the day to be all about her birthday.

I know that no one else there will obviously be offended or anything like that. I, too, am a mom, and if I was in her shoes, I would just not go and leave it at that. No big deal. And if I’m being really honest, I want this day to be about my birthday, not her baby.

But she feels guilty, and doesn’t what to do.

I do feel guilty, but I’m a people pleaser. Also, if the roles were reversed, she would 100% ask people not to bring babies, as well. She’s actually done this in the past. I’d like to know if I should just comply or stick to my no kids “rule.”

