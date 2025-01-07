Woman Turned The Heater On Because She Was Cold, But When Her Husband Got Home He Called Her “Inconsiderate” Because He Pays For The Utilities

Imagine not being “allowed” to turn the heater on in your own home during winter. Doesn’t sound pleasant?

Well, this is what this woman is going through because her husband thinks it’s inconsiderate to turn it on when he is the one paying for the utilities. Yikes!

Now she is wondering if he is right, after all.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for turning the house heater on when it was below 60 inside the house? I (41 year old woman) came home from work this morning and it was only 59 degrees inside the house, so I turned the thermostat on and set it to 60 degrees to try to take the edge of the cold off a bit. I hadn’t been feeling well and I’d worked the last couple of nights, so it felt especially cold when I walked in. I took care of chores and then went to sleep. When my husband (42 year old man) noticed that the heater was on when he got home, he asked me why I did that. I replied that it was cold when I got home.

It could have been a normal, wholesome interaction, but it wasn’t.

This evolved into an argument when he accused me of being entitled for turning the heater on and that I shouldn’t have touched it because he pays for the utilities. He said I was inconsiderate. I tried to apologize immediately and promised that I wouldn’t touch the thermostat again, but he continued to berate me and call me entitled.

Wow. That escalated very quickly. Now she is unsure about how to deal with the situation.

Was I the in the wrong for turning the thermostat to 60? I just felt so cold even with sweats and robes. I know he does pay for the electric bill, but his reaction seemed excessive.

It seemed excessive because it was!

I wasn’t trying to waste his money. I only set it to 60 in the first place because I know he is frugal, and I didn’t want to upset him. We both work full-time, and we split the bills. I pay for the mortgage, our vacations, and pet insurance. He pays for our utilities (electric/solar, gas, trash/sewer, cable- I may be forgetting something). We both split food and vet costs, and we pay for our car payments, car insurance, health insurance, and personal costs out of our individual accounts.

Even if she didn’t contribute financially, she still has the right to feel comfortable in her own home.

I have never tried to nickel and dime him about the things I pay for that are for him. Am I missing something? I don’t know. He is giving me the silent treatment right now, so I certainly feel like I’m in the wrong. AITA?

I think he is out of his mind.

Let’s see what Redditors have to say about this situation.

