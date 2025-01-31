Woman Wants Her Future Brother-in-Law To Move Out After He Stayed Past His Welcome, But Her Partner Refuses To Back Her Up

Sometimes, family members overstay their welcome, turning a temporary arrangement into a long-term burden.

What would you do if your partner invited a relative to stay for a short time, but months later, they were still there with no end in sight?

Would you deal with the situation to avoid conflict?

Or would you keep reminding everyone it was meant to be short-term?

In the following story, one woman finds herself dealing with this very situation and wants advice.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for wanting my brother in law to move out? So I(26f) am engaged to my fiancé(25m), and we have a 2-year-old son. My fiancé’s brother is 36 with a fiancé and kid as well. The fiancé and child do not live here. His brother got out of jail around September. He had no where else to go apparently so he moved into our shop. I did not realize that this would be a long term situation, I thought maybe a month max. At the beginning of November, I said that he needs to be out by the end of January. My fiancé got mad at this and just said something along the lines of “I have to kick out my brother how do you think that makes me feel?” Every time I bring up how I feel about the situation it basically gets shut down because he just says he doesn’t want to kick out family.

Here’s where everything stands.

I don’t know what else to do, I feel bad but I also have to look out for our son. The reason for him being in jail impacts our lives as well if he’s on my property. I brought up again if he remembered he had to be out by the end of January (so another week or two) and my fiancé just got passive aggressively mad. It feels like he and his family think I should be more open to everyone living here (my fiancé’s dad moved in here, too, around July). I don’t have any siblings, and my parents live somewhere else, so I’m not too sure if I am in the wrong. AITA?

This sounds like an awkward situation for everyone.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer her.

This advice is spot on.

It does seem that way.

Great question.

Excellent thought.

She needs to put her foot down.

It’s not okay that he’s prioritizing his grown family members over his fiancée and child.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.