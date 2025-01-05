Woman Was Asked To Cover Up All Her Tattoos At Her New Job, But She Was Able To Creatively And Loudly Solve The Problem

Some companies implement foolish rules that require a high level of resourcefulness to be able to follow them.

This young lady shares a story about her dad’s ex-girlfriend who has a wrist tattoo.

When she got hired for a job, she was asked to cover her tattoo.

She came up with different solutions, but only one was acceptable, thanks to this girl.

Read the full story below and find out.

My dad’s girlfriend has a wrist tattoo My dad’s ex-girlfriend had a wrist tattoo, and she recently got a job. She was told to cover up the tattoo because it “violates God’s image of a woman.” She tried covering it up with makeup.

They told her to find another way to cover up her tattoo.

But they said that the different tone of the makeup made it more obvious. They told her that she had to find a way to cover the tattoo cleanly or she would be fired. Keep in mind that she works in a building where she is never seen by the customers. She just answers phone calls and writes messages for people.

She put a bandage around it, but it didn’t work either.

So, she tried putting a bandage on it. They said that made the area look like she had tried to slit her wrists. And told her to find another way.

So, finally, she asked for help, and this girl came to her rescue!

So finally, she comes to me with this problem. I’m very petty. And all for taking things literally. So I ask her, do you have any bracelets you could wear to cover it up? She brings out this box full of the noisiest metal bracelets I’ve ever seen.

She wore a lot of bracelets to work.

So, the next day, she goes to work. And both of her wrists are covered in these bracelets. You can hear her coming from a mile away.

LOL. That was funny.

Often, you need creativity to comply maliciously.

At least she had help!

