Woman Was Harshly Blunt To The Mom Of Her Son’s Ex-Girlfriend, And Now The Ex’s Mom Is Upset

High school romance is tricky to navigate, especially when parents get involved.

This mom narrates that his son broke up with his high school girlfriend. Then the girlfriend’s mom got involved, and the drama escalated even more.

Read below for more details of the story.

AITA for telling a mom that I don’t care about her daughter being dumped by my son? My son Dylan dated “Melanie” since the 10th grade. They are now juniors. Dylan dumped her last week. And Melanie took it hard.

The ex-girlfriend’s mom wanted to meet up.

I got a text yesterday from Melanie’s mom to call her. She wanted me to bring back Melanie’s sweater that she left at our house weeks ago. I said sure. I told her she could pick it up.

They talked about their children’s relationship.

The mom came. She said I should talk to Dylan about how much he hurt Melanie. Melanie was very attached to my son, and she said my son broke up with her in the “wrong way.”

This woman doesn’t want to meddle.

I told her I wasn’t talking to my son about anything. They’re high schoolers, and stuff like this happens all the time. I said, “Melanie isn’t special. My son doesn’t owe you or Melanie an apology for not wanting to date her anymore.”

She defended her son.

Dylan wasn’t mean about it. He just said that he didn’t want to be in a relationship because he wanted to spend more time with his friends. The mom said that was a lie.

She said she had nothing else to say.

I said, “I don’t care. He doesn’t need a reason, and it’s none of your business.” I further said, “Do you care how your daughter treat their boyfriends?” She said, “It was different.” I told her, “I had nothing left to say except I don’t care about her or her daughter.”

She does sound kind of rude about it. Maybe it could help to remember what it feels like to experience a breakup in high school.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

Relationships become extra complicated when parents get involved.

