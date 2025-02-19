A Car Owner Reviewed Car Cleaning Products At Walmart. Armor All Finished Last. – ‘It’ll destroy your interiors.’

We all want our cars to look nice and shiny when we hit the road, but what are the best and worst products in that department?

A man posted a video on TikTok and shared his thoughts about the subject during a shopping trip to Walmart.

The man didn’t hold back and started by saying that car cleaning items at Walmart are “worth **** all.”

He continued by saying, “Armor All is garbage. It’ll destroy your interiors.” He added that there are “numerous cases of Armor All doing thousands of dollars worth of damage, and the company will just ignore you.”

The TikTokker then warned people against buying “Chemical Tools” and called it “simply watered-down marketing junk.”

Next up was Meguiar’s wheel cleaner, which he called “great” and said that it won’t do any damage to wheels.

The man then chimed in on Turtle Wax and said, “Turtle Trash uses low-grade silicones and products that basically just do not work. I would just say no to this product.”

The man then talked about Sprayway Glass Cleaner and said, “Best glass cleaner you can pick up is Sprayway’s glass cleaner. This stuff works amazing. You just gotta know how to use it, and you’ll get extremely good results.”

He continued, “Mothers’ products are made in the same factories as Chemical, so do not pick this product up.”

Finally, the TikTok reviewed Meguiar’s Gold Class car wash solution and told viewers, “It’s probably one of the best products that you can pick up from Walmart. This is an exceptional soap. It’s pH-safe. It’s gonna do you really, really well.”

Maybe you should stay away from Armor All…

