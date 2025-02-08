A Car Owner Warned People About A Potentially Dangerous Scam After She Found An Object On Her Vehicle

I’m not trying to sound paranoid, but I think we can all admit that there are a lot of creeps, criminals, and scammers out there these days.

And here’s another potential danger to be aware of…

A woman named Jackie posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the unsettling experience she had in a store parking lot.

Jackie told viewers that she went into a store for ten minutes and that she found a blue latex glove on the rear bumper of her car when she came back to the parking lot.

She said, “This is something we do not touch.”

Jackie continued, “This is an identifier to be followed, or it’s full of a substance. You see that, don’t touch it. Get rid of it and take off.”

She continued, “When I say ‘filled with a substance,’ I mean you touch it and then you OD on something and then someone comes and ‘rescues’ you and is like, ‘Oh that’s just my sister, or my wife, or my daughter. I’m helping her to the hospital.'”

Jackie added, “Don’t touch things on your car, especially if it’s placed near your trunk for you to see it and touch it to remove it.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person asked a question.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

Be on the lookout, friends…

Safety first!

