February 21, 2025 at 10:47 am

A Car Shopper Said That People Should Inspect A Specific Part of Vehicles Before Buying Them

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

We’re trained to check out certain parts of vehicles when we go car shopping, but most folks probably thought about this before…

A TikTokker named Sam posted a video and encouraged viewers not to forget an important step when they inspect cars they might want to buy.

Sam jokingly wrote in the video’s caption, “I’m just a girl” and she offered a car-shopping tip.

Sam did something a lot of folks probably don’t think of and she checked the bottom of the car for rust.

You can never be too careful when it comes time to buy a car.

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual was impressed.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

This is really good advice!

