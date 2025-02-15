A Couple Slammed Their Car Door Into A Disabled Woman’s Vehicle And Shrugged It Off, So She Hit Their Car Repeatedly Before Driving Away

Being disabled doesn’t mean being defenseless, especially when it comes to disrespectful people.

So, what would you do if someone carelessly slammed their car door into yours, shrugged off your complaint, and walked away without offering to fix the damage?

Would you let it slide?

Or would you make sure they got a taste of their own carelessness?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very scenario.

Here’s how it all played out.

Hit my car and leave? Bet This story involves my mom (64F), who’s severely disabled, and a rando couple who hold a flagrant disregard for other people’s property, etc. So, my mom, let’s call her Sarah, was in the parking lot sitting in her car, preparing to get out and go inside the restaurant she was at. If it matters, she parks in the handicapped parking. Enter the disrespectful couple, they park next to Sarah (they’re to the left of my mom’s car) and their door opens wide hitting my mom’s car. Hard. Sarah rolls down her window and says, “Hey, in opening your door, you hit my car pretty hard just now. Did you not realize that or…?”

Frustrated, it made her think of her father’s favorite phrase.

The couple looks, shrugs, and nonchalantly responds, “Oh, sorry ’bout that,” and continues on inside, not offering anything more or any sort of information to fix the damage done. My grampas favorite phrase was always, “I don’t get mad, I get even.” Keep that in mind. So, Sarah watches them go into the restaurant, get seated, and go on about their night like nothing happened. She waits until they’re out of sight, and she opens her door hard, hitting the side of their car. And again. And again. Then, she decides she’s not so hungry after all and drives off. The moral of the story is that just because someone’s disabled doesn’t mean they’re incapable of revenge when necessary.

Yowser! Bet they wish they handled that better.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about this.

This person couldn’t have been happy.

Now, here’s a sneaky way to get people back.

Most people probably don’t care.

Let’s hope they figured it out before leaving.

Bet she’ll be more careful next time!

Still, it’s crazy that the mother didn’t care more about her own vehicle.

