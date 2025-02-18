Nespresso Customer Shared A Hack For Getting More Out Of Their Coffee Pods. – ‘When it’s done, press the button again.’

Not everyone is on board with coffee pods because of the way they affect the environment, but if you are a person who has a coffee pod machine, you should probably listen up.

A woman named Shelby took to TikTok to offer a tip about how to squeeze out every last drop from the Nespresso coffee pods she likes.

Shelby told viewers, “I did not realize that people were doing this until a conversation on Facebook with a friend yesterday. Everybody knows this little bitty pod is considered one shot of espresso.”

She continued, “I did not realize that people who are wanting more than one shot of espresso in the mornings, like in their coffee, they were using like two or three of these pods every morning. No, you don’t have to do that. Don’t do that. That’s a waste of money.”

Shelby showed viewers a pot of espresso and said, “This is three shots of espresso that I just made on my espresso machine with one pod.”

She explained, “I just run it three times. Let it run. When it’s done, press the button again. Let it run. I don’t open it and take this out, put another one in. You can get three shots. Heck, you might get more. Might get four or five. I don’t know. I’ve never tried it past three, but you can get three shots out of this one little pod.”

Coffee is life!

The more coffee, the better, right?

