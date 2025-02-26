February 26, 2025 at 6:47 pm

A Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Shared A Hack For Making Hot Chocolate Even Better. – ‘It makes it taste like 10 times better and it’s not an upcharge.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Just when you thought you knew everything about hot chocolate, something like this comes along…

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee named River posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip about how they can make their hot chocolate drink from the iconic franchise even tastier.

River told viewers, “Quick tip if you go to Dunkin’. If you get a hot chocolate, always ask for mocha in it. It makes it taste like 10 times better and it’s not an upcharge.”

She added, “I saw someone saying that our hot chocolates tastes nasty. Ask for mocha in it, I promise you, it tastes better.”

River continued, “Just keep in mind that the mocha swirl isn’t dairy-free, so if you have a dairy allergy, don’t do that.”

FYI, in a comment on the video, River said that the mocha swirl actually IS diary free, so go crazy!

Check out what she had to say.

@ghostly.tea

quick edit: the mocha is dairy free, i was wrong!! this probably wont reach anyone but i thought i’d post it anyways #dunkin #dunkindonuts

♬ original sound – river

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This individual offered a tip.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person spoke up.

Yes, hot chocolate can get even better!

