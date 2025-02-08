February 8, 2025 at 8:47 am

A Homeowner Got Freaked Out By The Noises Her Refrigerator Made After She Turned Off The Device’s Microphone

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this is pretty creepy…

A woman named Felicia posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the strange experience she had with her Samsung refrigerator.

Felicia owns a smart refrigerator from Samsung and she said she heard “whispering sounds” coming from it at night.

The text overlay reads, “Ewww this is so creepy, does this happen to anyone else?!?”

Felicia turned off the refrigerator’s microphone, which she thought would fix the problem, but she didn’t have any luck.

She asked viewers, “Anybody else have this problem with this thing?”

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person ain’t having it.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker asked a good question…

Technology is getting a bit out of hand, don’t you think?

