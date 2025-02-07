A Homeowner Was Caught Off Guard By What Her Air Filter Looked Like After Only One Month

Air filters can be affected pretty drastically depending on where you live…and the lady you’re about to hear from is really going through it!

She posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what the air filter in her home looked like only one month after it was installed.

The woman said she lives in Minnesota and she usually changes her air filter once a month, and she was shocked by what she saw after it had been foggy in the area where she lives.

The air filter was extremely dirty and the woman said that the fog had been causing her to have respiratory issues.

She said, “I’ve never pulled out a filter this dark in my life. This is not normal, y’all. It’s black.”

The woman added, “Never in my life have I ever seen a filter like this.”

Here’s the video.

The woman posted a follow-up video and said that the air filter might have gotten so dirty because she’d opened the windows in her house the week before when it was extremely foggy outside.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

One individual offered a tip.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this person spoke from experience…

That sure didn’t look good!

