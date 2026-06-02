Woman Thought Coworker Had Quit, Then Gets Blamed for Not Warning Him He Was About to Be Fired

Almost everyone has had an experience where they have to work at a job that they hate, and when they can finally just walk away, it is quite a relief.

What would you do if your friend had a job like this, and then they finally walked out in the middle of a shift and started talking badly about the company immediately on social media?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so when gossip started floating around at the job, he walked out on about what he did, she didn’t give it much thought.

It turns out, however, that he didn’t quit, and he was just upset, but now he has been fired for what he did and said. He is now blaming her for not telling him about what was being said at work, but she doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Check out the full story below and see who you think is at fault.

AITA for not warning my friend he was getting fired? I worked at a restaurant. It is fine dining and extremely high volume.

You can’t just walk off a job and not expect any repercussions.

The management is horrible and the place is toxic, you cannot trust anyone. I put in my two weeks notice and I am starting a job states away in the medical field. This was my first week no longer working there. The day after I officially no longer worked there, my coworker walked out mid-shift after a very busy weekend. He basically had a mental breakdown.

He didn’t like working there anyway.

He was constantly bashing the place, showing up late, not being an amazing employee, but the scheduling manager loved him. In my head walking out mid-shift meant he quit the job. I sent out a supportive and empathetic message because I know how toxic the place was.

Wow, he really hated that job.

I knew how miserable we both were. We spoke and I told him do not think this is a reflection of you I think it is a body keeps score thing and you managed the place until you could not. After this he public made posts bashing the restaurant on his social media story. It made direct references and long posts about everything wrong with the place and he deserved better.

Who cares if management heard about it? He isn’t working there anymore.

Someone from my job screenshotted it and it was going around and eventually found its way to management. The staff he worked with was mad he blamed them as well. I knew it got to management, but I am packing and in my head he quit so why throw salt on a wound.

I don’t think he was blaming her.

He ended up going back to work and sent out a text saying that he is losing his job because someone cannot be trusted. I said I am sorry you lost your job, but I am not the one who should be blamed for this. He said he is not blaming me.

If you post something on social media, you should expect that other people will see it.

Then he blocked me on social media. I said I knew it was going around, but I thought you quit. He said it pains him that I would not warn him. I said if I walked out mid-shift and made posts bashing the place on social media – would you even reach out to me?

He is just looking for someone to blame.

I don’t think so. He said sorry it has to end this way. I am not even his close friend. I am not stressed while making my move. I do not see what warning him would have even done. He said the job was wrong for firing over social media. I do not even feel like arguing.

I don’t think she did anything wrong here.

Was I wrong for not warning my friend he was going to get fired? AITA?

She didn’t do anything wrong. He walked out, and he posted about it on social media. He should have expected to be fired for either of those two things.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a woman who reports her creepy coworker to HR after he calls himself her “work uncle” and leaves his number.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

How could he have thought he was going to have a job after all of this?

This commenter is exactly right.

Posting on a public platform means people will see it.

He just can’t accept responsibility.

You can’t badmouth your employer online and expect not to get fired.

He made a big mistake that cost him his job, and now he is looking for someone else to blame. She did nothing wrong and has no reason to feel bad.

She’s moving out of the area anyway, and they weren’t really good friends, so she should just put this out of her mind. This guy has some obvious issues he needs to work out on his own.