Man Finally Confronts Brother for Eating His Food and Contributing Nothing

If you’ve ever had to deal with a sibling who wasn’t exactly the definition of responsibility, you know how frustrating that can be…

Especially as you get older.

Sure, it’s kind of funny when you’re younger and no one has any real responsibilities, but once you hit a certain age, it’s annoying and totally frustrating.

The guy who wrote this story is sick and tired of his brother being a deadbeat and he finally told him how he felt about his behavior.

Did he take things too far?

Check out what he had to say.

AITA for asking my brother to buy his own food? “I (40) have been living alone in our family home since everyone else moved away. Because of that, I’ve been responsible for all the expenses, including groceries. Recently, my younger brother (34) moved back in after breaking up with his girlfriend.

No one likes a roommate like this…even if it is your brother.

We generally get along fine, and most of the time he’s not even home because he’s out partying or staying with friends. But when he is here, he eats all the food. He doesn’t contribute to anything—no utilities, no groceries—even though we had a long conversation about this before he moved back.

Sometimes, you gotta give people an ultimatum.

I finally reached my limit and told him that when he’s here, he needs to buy his own food and that he’s not allowed to eat the groceries I pay for. And to be honest, if this was not the family home I’d probably ask him to move. I come from a Latino family where there’s often an expectation that siblings will take care of each other no matter what. Some relatives think it’s my responsibility to provide for him just because he’s going through a rough time. But the reality is, we’re both adults, and everyone should be responsible for their own needs.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person said he’s NTA.

And this individual agreed.

This guy definitely needed a wake-up call…

And his brother finally got sick of his immaturity and decided to give it to him!

I personally don’t think he took things too far at all, do you?

Inquiring minds want to know!

This guy’s brother needs to start pulling his own weight!