A Landlord Kept Insisting This Tenant’s Floors Were Made Of Real Wood, But She’s Not Buying It

A lot of landlords are known for not necessarily telling the truth, and this woman is over it!

Her name is Amanda and she took to TikTok to sound off against her landlord who she’s having a disagreement with.

Amanda accused her landlord of gaslighting her into believing that she had real wood floors, which she realized was a lie after she tried to clean the floors.

She said, “I have been on the absolute most insane mission for these floors to clean them properly and I am just begging for someone to help me figure out what type of floor this is.”

Amanda zoomed in on the floor in her video and said, “This has to be some kind of vinyl, but like the vinyl that you’re supposed to use specific cleaning on.”

Real wood?

I think not!

Check out the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person spoke up.

It sounds like her landlord is lying to her…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.