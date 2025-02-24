February 24, 2025 at 6:49 pm

A Landlord Kept Insisting This Tenant’s Floors Were Made Of Real Wood, But She’s Not Buying It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@simplymander

A lot of landlords are known for not necessarily telling the truth, and this woman is over it!

Her name is Amanda and she took to TikTok to sound off against her landlord who she’s having a disagreement with.

Source: TikTok/@simplymander

Amanda accused her landlord of gaslighting her into believing that she had real wood floors, which she realized was a lie after she tried to clean the floors.

She said, “I have been on the absolute most insane mission for these floors to clean them properly and I am just begging for someone to help me figure out what type of floor this is.”

Source: TikTok/@simplymander

Amanda zoomed in on the floor in her video and said, “This has to be some kind of vinyl, but like the vinyl that you’re supposed to use specific cleaning on.”

Real wood?

I think not!

Source: TikTok/@simplymander

Check out the video.

@simplymander

Someone please help me I’m begging u I’ve mopped these floors 26 times and they still look grimey🤣🤣☠️☠️😠😠😠 #cleantok #woodfloorcleaning #cleaninghacks

♬ original sound – Simply Mander

This is what viewers had to say.

One person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@simplymander

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@simplymander

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@simplymander

It sounds like her landlord is lying to her…

