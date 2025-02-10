February 10, 2025 at 6:47 am

A Mechanic Charged Her $140 To Hook Up Her Car To A Diagnostic Machine And She’s Livid. – ‘Why would you do that? That is so weird.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you ever wondered why those diagnostic machines that mechanics hook up to our cars are so expensive?

Well, you’re not alone!

And a TikTokker named Sam posted a video to air her frustrations with the process.

In her video, Sam said, “Why are you charging me $140 to hook my car up to a machine that tells you a code?”

She added, “Why would you do that? That is so weird.”

Good question…

Here’s the video.

@boogerbrainer

♬ original sound – Sam🫀

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

A more detailed response….

Lots of issues with these tests, apparently?

Yeah, it’s a total rip off.

Will the scams ever stop?

