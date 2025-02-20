A Mechanic Warned Kia And Hyundai Owners Not To Wait 7,500 Miles To Get Their Oil Changed

There’s a lot of noise these days about how often people should get oil changes in their cars, and you’re about to hear from another person who has an opinion on the subject.

A mechanic posted a video on TikTok and offered some advice about how he thinks the common narrative about oil changes for Kia and Hyundai vehicles is way off base.

The text overlay on the video reads, “This is why you don’t do oil changes every 7,500 miles on a Kia or a Hyundai.”

He said, “And there’s still a ridiculous amount of sludge in there. I’m going to have to soak these in a degreaser bath for days in order to get all this stuff out of here. And even then, it’s still not going to be perfect.”

The mechanic continued, “This is the effects of following the manufacturer’s spec oil changes. I’m sure it doesn’t help that it burns oil as well, so all this oil is just burnt, caked-up oil.”

He added, “When a vehicle burns oil and you don’t have enough lubrication then this stuff happens. It’s cheaper to do extra oil changes than get a [new] engine.”

Check out the video.

