‘I literally broke one of them on a Hershey Kiss one time.’ – A Patient Said That Getting Veneers Leads to Difficulty Eating

Maybe getting veneers isn’t such a great idea, after all…

A woman named Hannie took to TikTok to show folks why getting veneers on their choppers isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

As she held a hamburger, Hannie said, “Don’t get veneers unless you want to eat like this for the rest of your life.”

She told viewers she had to get veneers and that she is hesitant about eating soft foods because of them.

She told viewers, “I literally broke one of them on a Hershey Kiss one time.”

Hannie added that she uses her “fingers as my top teeth” and she demonstrated what she meant by that.

Yikes…

Maybe we should all just stick with our regular teeth…

