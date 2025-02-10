A Shopper Took All The Toilet Paper And Smirked, So This Couple Took Every Baby Wipe Just To Teach Her A Lesson

Some people think they can take more than their fair share without consequences, but sometimes, karma works a little faster than expected.

So, what would you do if someone knowingly grabbed the last of an essential item, smirking as they left you with nothing?

Would you forget about it?

Or would you find a way to serve them a taste of their own medicine?

In the following story, one couple finds themselves in this exact dilemma during the pandemic.

Here’s how it happened.

An oldie, but a goodie! So… this is old, but I was just sharing it with someone and thought I’d share it here, too. It’s important to know that my husband and I don’t believe in hoarding supplies. We’ve been through hurricanes, other natural disasters, and, obviously, the pandemic and have never had to do without, so we hate when others do this! During the pandemic, my husband and I went grocery shopping. Now, this was well into the pandemic when most shortages were over, but once in a while, things would get scarce. We were headed to get toilet paper and the folks in front of us were a mother and teenage girl. I overheard the mother say we only need toilet paper and baby wipes (important for later… but I bet you already know the ending!). As we got to the TP aisle, I noted there were only three 12-packs left on the shelf.

They did the only thing they knew to do.

The woman and her daughter could clearly see we were standing behind her to get some (as was another couple), but she picked up all of them. Her daughter even whispered that we were there to get some. Before she walked away, the mother looked at the TP in her cart, looked at us, shrugged her shoulders, and smirked as if to say, “Haha! I got them all!” She must’ve gone somewhere else in the store because I took every adult wipe from that aisle and then headed straight for the children’s aisle, where I took every container of baby wipes. I was leaving the aisle when she appeared. She took one look at my cart and knew. I continued my shopping, watched her check out, and then put every container back (because, as I said. I don’t hoard, and I didn’t want other parents to suffer). Likely, she went somewhere else and found baby wipes, as I did to get TP, but I thought that one inconvenience deserved another.

Great move! That’s one way to teach her.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about hoarders.

Here’s a good thought.

Yikes. This person is not impressed.

This person would’ve stolen a package.

Great example of a store getting revenge.

What an entertaining story!

She found the perfect way to get back at the lady without affecting anyone else in the process.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.