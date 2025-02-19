A Sibling Dispute Over Streaming Got Petty, So A Year Of Musical Revenge Made One Woman’s Spotify Wrapped Unsharable

Splitting streaming subscriptions is a great way to save money, but sharing requires some unwanted compromises.

When one sister got too possessive over their shared account, another sibling decided to hit her where it hurts: her Spotify Wrapped.

Read on for the full story!

I spent a year playing “Baby Shark” on repeat on my sister’s Spotify so it would be the #1 song on her Spotify Wrapped My two sisters and I have a good thing going: We each pay for and share several streaming services. It’s a great system that has enabled all of us to have access to most major streaming services for around $20/month each.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

Last December, my younger sister was upset that one of her top songs on Spotify was a song that I like and listen to a lot. She brought it up with me and essentially told me to stop listening to Spotify so much because it was technically her account, and she didn’t want my songs to appear in her Spotify Wrapped.

The other sibling bristles at this overreach.

I told her that’s not how our system works, and if she wanted to back out, she could. Otherwise, I am free to use it as much as I want because I pay for it, too.

So the sister began to get petty.

She wasn’t upset enough to back out of our agreement, but she did make a point to start watching Netflix, Hulu, etc., using my profile instead of hers just to annoy me. When I brought it up with her, she used my own words against me and told me, “We’re all sharing, right?”

Well two can play at that game.

Fine. Cue the revenge. My sister works at a credit card processing company and has to keep her phone in a locker while at work as a safeguard to prevent the employees from saving people’s credit card information. I, on the other hand, work from home.

In comes the petty revenge.

So, for the entirety of 2022, I would open Spotify, turn my volume down, and play that god-awful “Baby Shark” song by Pinkfong on repeat. We’re talking at least four times a day every workday, sometimes as many as 30 times.

Which made a huge mark.

A few days ago, to my younger sister’s dismay, “Baby Shark” was her #1 song for the year by a long shot. The #2 song wasn’t even close — it had around 1/4 of the listens “Baby Shark” did. Pinkfong was her #1 artist, too.

Strangely enough, this petty revenge did bring the two siblings closer together.

She was definitely more upset than amused that I had rendered her Spotify Wrapped unshareable, but she did find some humor in it, and she appreciated my dedication. My older sister and I certainly found it hilarious. The best part: It sparked a conversation that ended with my younger sister and me essentially making a truce and agreeing to relax a bit and not intentionally annoy the other person.

A little mischief led to a lesson learned in harmony!

One sibling got a Wrapped she could never share, and the other got a year’s worth of satisfaction.

Revenge is best served on repeat.

