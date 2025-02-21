February 21, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Woman Royally Messed Up The Paint Job On Her Car Because She Decorated It With Christmas Lights

by Matthew Gilligan

I’m not sure who told this woman that this might be a good idea, but she needs to give them an earful…

Her name is Sofi and she posted a viral video on TikTok and showed viewers how things went sideways when she decided to decorate her truck for Christmas.

The brief video features audio of a child crying and, if you look at Sofi’s truck, you can see why.

Sofi put Christmas lights all over her truck and it turned out to be a complete disaster when she took the lights off.

Look at all those scratches!

This was a Christmas FAIL.

Check out the video.

@onlyluv.sofi_903

Aftermath of 4000 Christmas lights. #christmaslights #fypシ #fyp #liftedtrucks #gmc #christmas #aftermath

♬ original sound – jen💫

And here’s what viewers had to say.

One person has an idea…

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person is all about it…for good reason…

I don’t think she’ll make that mistake again!

