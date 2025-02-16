A Woman Slammed Her Car Door Into Theirs And Walked Away Without Apologizing, So This Mom Kicked Her Own Door Into The Woman’s Car Repeatedly Until Her Door Caved In

Trying to pile five kids into a car is already chaotic enough, but dealing with a rude driver makes it even worse.

So, what would you do if a stranger flung their car door open, slammed it into yours, and then walked away without a word?

Would you brush it off?

Or would you do the same thing back to them but worse?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this exact situation.

Here’s what she did.

Moms petty revenge from my youth Mom, Dad, and us 5 kids all piled into the Chevy 2 wagon to drive into the big city for our dentist appointments. We parked in a parking garage, which was a new experience for me. On the way out, we were all getting into the car when a woman pulled into the spot next to us. She flung the door open and hit our car fairly hard. My mom exclaimed, “Hey!” but the lady ignored her and scurried off, high heels clicking.

Angry, she waited for the lady to leave.

My mom put her hand on my dad’s arm and said don’t pull out yet. When the lady made it around the corner, my mom laid down and put both feet against the passenger door. She kicked as hard as she could and bashed her door into the lady’s car. She pulled the door closed and kicked it open again. And again. Then she sat up, closed the door, and told Dad, you can leave now. The lady’s door was caved in. My dad never said anything. When we got home, he just got out the vise grips and straightened the edge of the door on the Chevy.

Yikes! That’s a bit extreme.

The lady was definitely rude, but the mother may have gone a bit far.

Laying down in the parking lot? Sheesh!

