Sailor Was Commanded To Leave His Uniforms On His Ship, So He Was Forced To Wear Civilian Clothes For A Water Taxi Ride Back To The Ship With Some High-Ranking Officers

When you are in the military, you have to wear the specific uniforms that they approve depending on what work you are doing.

What would you do if you had all your uniforms on a ship and you were unexpectedly told you needed to wear them while getting back onboard after you went on leave?

That is what happened to the sailor in this story, and he ended up having to hitch a ride back to the ship with some high-ranking officers while in civilian clothes.

Got reprimanded for not leaving my uniforms at work, so now I didn’t have any uniforms at home when it mattered A couple of years ago I was in the Navy, and assigned duties onboard a ship. At the start of the story, I was an extremely-junior servicemember (lowest rank in my shop). Typically, on-board the ship our usual uniform was coveralls (in our department) and we arrived and left from the ship when in homeport in civilian clothes.

Now, we were moving up the river (about 4 hours underway, about an hour driving distance) for a week to on-load weapons stores for a training exercise underway coming up later that month.

This makes sense.

Typically, when leaving the area of the port of record (which we would, for the training exercise), we’re also required to have suitable transit-uniforms aboard in case we pull into port elsewhere. For this week long weapons on-load, I had no plans to leave the ship, and we weren’t leaving our port of record’s geographical area, and would be returning to our home berth again before the upcoming trip, so I didn’t prep my uniforms to bring onboard, seeing no use for them. At the last minute, our medical department scheduled medical appointments on our behalf at a small satellite clinic at the weapons station, with no input of our own, and informed me I’d have a dental appointment while there.

That’s no good.

I immediately went to my supervisor with the issue, because I had no suitable uniforms for off-ship use onboard, and we were required to attend medical appointments in uniform. I get written up for not having my uniforms. Now, there is no specific policies on which types or how many uniforms are required to be on board, but there *are* specific policies on having “sea-bag inspections” and what is required to be present for them, so my write up was for not having an inspection-ready sea bag available. Copy that, makes sense! When we get home that weekend, i move all my military uniforms aboard, bringing a full inspection-ready sea bag to the ship as required, and leaving no uniforms at home. Everything’s peachy! Fast forward a few years, and I have Commanding Officer’s approval to miss an upcoming late-minute re-scheduled underway due to prior-scheduled leave in order to re-enlist. While I’m halfway across the country re-enlisting, my department fails an important inspection for our deployment workups.

That is convenient.

The inspectors work with the ship’s command to re-schedule, and they adjust the underway schedule last-minute again, now they’re getting underway for a re-inspect the night before my leave ends, and the re-inspection starts the day I return from leave (the inspectors will be ferried to the ship the morning of by water-taxi). They ask me to curtail my leave a day early, buy new tickets, and show up, to help with this re-inspect. I inform them that I would prefer not to dole out thousands of dollars of my own money for last minute changes to travel arrangements because of their failure, but understand if ordered I can financially do so. Since my leave was approved by the CO to miss an underway, I’d like verbiage from the CO that my leave has been rescinded, recalling me. And if I receive such, it’ll make me question my dedication to re-enlisting in a navy that doesn’t care about my financial well-being (meaning i’ll leave the 6 months earlier than they expected, when i get out of the navy instead of re-enlist), and won’t return with signed reenlistment papers. They balked, of course, and had me report the day my leave was originally planned to end. They decided I’d catch a ride with the water taxi, and all the senior-officer inspectors, for the hour trip to meet the ship. Sounded interesting. The stinger? I asked them what I should wear for the water taxi ride, as all my uniforms were on the ship. They freaked out and asked why all my uniforms were on the ship, naturally.

This is what he was told to do.

I explained I was ordered to do so by my supervisor and received a counseling chit for not having left all my uniforms on the ship, previously. My options? Some recently-cleaned coveralls (I’d take them home for laundry, ensuring I kept 2 pairs on the ship as required for sea bag rules) from before my leave, or my civilian clothes. Why? Because that’s what I was told to do the last time a shipboard uniform use issue came up. So yeah, there I was, a junior E5, in civilian clothes, on board a chartered water taxi with a bunch of O4/O5/O6s in their uniforms, at 5 in the morning, on the way to re-do a previously failed inspection.

I bet that was an awkward boat ride.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

The military should have to pay for the travel in this situation.

This commenter loved the story.

This person says this sounds like a nonsense situation.

If you have to be out of uniform, may as well be WAY out of uniform.

I want to hear how this played out as well.

The military has some weird rules.

