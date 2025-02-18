After Her Older Sister Moved Out, She Was Finally Able To Have Her Own Room, But The Older Sister Kept Coming Home To Visit Which Meant She Had To Share Her Room Again

When a sibling moves away, the dynamic in the house can shift and people get used to that change.

AITA for telling my sister I don’t want her to visit anymore So I am the youngest of 3 siblings. My sister who is the oldest finally moved out last summer. For 2 years before she actually moved out, the whole family was trying to encourage her to move out and go to university to study psychology which had been her dream for a long time. But at first she decided to just take a year and go work to save up some money.

After that she went and actually tried to get into a university but she “didn’t get in” but that turned out to be a lie.

She just didn’t take the spot because she was scared to live alone. But finally she applied to a school this time to study engineering and got in and moved out. After that she started visiting home every other week, staying the weekends, whole weeks etc. The thing is she has to sleep in my room during those times (we used to share a room also before she moved).

So, at some point it started getting pretty frustrating because I wanted some peace but couldn’t because I always had to prep the room for her (I had to move heavy furniture so she would have a spot). And then last time she visited she got mad at me for not moving the furniture (I had hurt my back badly so I couldn’t) and also for not getting her a towel or a pillow/blanket. She even went and complained to our mom about it. She complained about me the whole time she was visiting to everyone including my brother’s gf who she isn’t even close with.

So, the day she left I told her that I don’t want her to visit anymore because of her behavior and also because I honestly just am frustrated at her for always coming to stay over. My mom got mad at me for this but my dad told me that how I reacted was valid bc of her behavior. AITA?

