His Insurance Company Said The Full Cost Of The Tow Truck Would Be Covered, But The Tow Company Demanded $36 Extra And Began Yelling At Him To Get The Money

When you have roadside assistance on your insurance, you shouldn’t have to pay anything if you ever need your car to get towed.

What would you do if the tow truck company demanded an extra $36 and started threatening you if you didn’t pay it?

That is what happened to the driver in this story, so he left some bad reviews and is looking for more ways to get revenge.

Check it out.

Tow truck company threatened to dump my car in a ditch over a $36 payment. Due to some recent snow my car slid off my driveway and got stuck in a ditch next to my house. I contacted insurance road side assistance and they picked a random local tow truck company to wench my car out. I carefully checked with insurance before the rescue to verify that it was not an emergency and I verified that it was completely covered by insurance. My insurance sent me a written verification that it was covered.

Nice and easy.

The tow truck driver arrived and got my car unstuck. After he was complete I asked if he needed anything and he said he needed to check on payments. I told him that I had written statement showing it supposed to be covered by insurance. He got back in his truck and drove away so I assumed everything was good. NOPE!

What? Where did they come up with $36?

About 15 minutes later I get a call from the tow company owner demanding that I pay $36 or they weren’t going to release my car. I was confused because my car was parked in my driveway and the driver was long gone so I said my insurance says it’s covered so please send an invoice and I can send that to them. The owner started screaming at me that “THATS NOT HOW THIS WORKS! YOU MUST PAY THE REMAINDER OR WE AREN’T LEAVING!!!”

Wow, they are really over the top here.

I was like, uhhhh your driver is gone… “HE’S NOT SUPPOSED TO DO THAT! HE WILL COME BACK AND BLOCK YOUR DRIVEWAY UNTIL YOU PAY $36. YOU CHEAPSKATES MAKE ME SICK! HE WILL COME BACK AND PUT YOUR CAR BACK IN THE DITCH!” At this point I was kind of stunned and laughed at her and said “Sure you come back and put my car in the ditch” which made her so mad she hung up. A little bit later I got a text with an invoice showing I owed an additional $125 for a waiting fee. I texted her back asking where the driver was waiting because my property was empty.

They are outright lying.

She claimed that GPS and the dash cam proved he was in my driveway. I responded with “well he must be invisible because no one is here” and she stopped responding. My insurance eventually agreed to pay the $36 balance. I have never had a small business owner behave this way to me. I sent in bad reviews to all the sites I could find and did a complaint to the BBB.

How does this place even stay in business?

