After Planning And Paying For An Important Trip To China To See Her Family, This Young Lady’s Boyfriend Is Being Rude About Her Going

When you have family who lives in another country, finding the time and money to be able to visit them can be difficult.

What would you do if you planned a trip for you, your boyfriend, and his brother to go see your family in China, and even have it paid for, but he was still being very rude about it?

That is what the woman in this story is experiencing, so she wants to tell him that he is being ungrateful but isn’t sure if that would be out of line.

WIBTA for Calling My Boyfriend Ungrateful for a Mostly Covered China Trip? I (24F) and my boyfriend (25M) of 4 years are going on a trip to China hopefully this summer to meet my family. I am half Chinese and I’m excited for my boyfriend to meet my mother’s side of the family. My American family hasn’t been able to visit my Chinese family over the past few years to go because COVID, money and time. However, with my grandfather reaching the end of his years, I really wanted my boyfriend to meet him (even if my grandfather has forgotten me as his grandchild) and the rest of my family in China.

I also invited his brother on the trip as well, since going to a new country where you don’t speak the language can be intimidating. I had to really push to convince my family of this, but I knew it would mean a lot for my boyfriend to have his brother/best friend come along. Since the trip is so expensive, my parents are paying for both of us.

His brother only needs to pay for plane tickets and everything else will be covered. To ensure ease through the airport, they did have to get global entry, costing about $120 each. However, after an argument with my boyfriend, I reimbursed them both $500 for global entry and any other fees (which was my choice). My mom wants to get the Visa applications in ASAP and they both have been stalling on it. That is what the first argument was about. Don’t get me wrong, I was in the wrong for the first argument (brain did not perceive time correctly), but it’s still a tension point.

I also snapped because my great-great-uncle (who hosted me in China for 6 months when I was a child) was just admitted to the hospital and is likely going to pass soon. Also also, this trip was going to be family oriented, but because he and his brother are coming it’s now a tourist oriented trip (because my mother wants to show them the best of China). Tonight, we called my mother, because she wanted to look over the Visa to help make sure everything was in order. My boyfriend had a terrible day at work today, but we had arranged this call with her the day before so we had to stick by it (we were going to call the day before but that’s when we got rear ended).

As we were on call with her, my boyfriend muttered “this is so stupid” and it hurt. Because I knew he wasn’t talking about the Visa process, he was talking about my mother’s wanting to help. (She is, admittedly, overly pushy and insistent). Not wanting to make a big deal out of it, I just turned my emotions off and we finished the call. Then I went upstairs for space.

I’m currently very upset because he not just insulted my mom (the generous woman paying for his and his brother’s trip), but also I feel like a villain for just trying to have him meet my family. Would I be wrong if I called him out for being ungrateful? I know he’s going through a lot but I’m feeling very upset on behalf of my family who is taking him and his brother to China. WIBTA?

