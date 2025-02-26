An Expert Shared Some Inside Information About The Coach Bags People Buy At Outlet Stores. – ‘That is a sub-line under Coach New York.’

If you’re a handbag fan, this video is for you!

It comes to us from a TikTokker named Sharie and she gave viewers some inside info about working with Coach bags.

Sharie told viewers, “One of the craziest things I learned while working with luxury brands is that the bag says Coach like C-O-A-C-H, 99% of the time it is a lower quality version of a Coach bag.”

She continued, “I tried to source an influencer who had a ton of Coach bags just because she already seemed like she was obsessed with the brand, and the Coach social team was like, ‘No, those are Coach Outlet bags. That is a sub-line under Coach New York.’”

Sharie added, “I always thought that the various outlet stores just got like last season’s trends, but didn’t sell the markdowns. No, these companies have created complete sub-lines of lower quality bags, items, and purses.”

She continued, “Most of the time a Coach New York bag is gonna have a C on it. And if it spells out Coach, it is made with lower quality materials.”

Sharie then said, “Me personally, I think either/or is a really nice bag. These bags are not cheap, from the outlet or the flagship brand, like these are very expensive bags. I love me a Target clutch, but I don’t know. I randomly just felt like I need to share that.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers said about this.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person chimed in.

She really knows her stuff!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!