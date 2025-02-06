Neighbor’s Annoying Dogs Would Bark At Him Every Time He Jumps Rope, So He Purposely Exercises When The Neighbor Has Visitors

Some dogs will bark at anything or even nothing at all.

This man exercises in his garden, and the neighbor’s dogs start barking like crazy when he jumps rope.

He used this knowledge to get back at his neighbor.

Read the story below and find out with he did.

Skipping to annoy neighbours dogs! My neighbour has two little troublesome dogs. They bark every single time the wind blows the wrong way. Or the slightest noise is heard.

This man had to do his workout in his garden due to gyms being closed.

Back in 2020, all the gyms were closed due to Covid, so I had no choice but to exercise out in the back garden. I do CrossFit, so there’s lots of skipping (jumprope).

The dogs would go crazy barking when he’s skipping.

The dogs hated me skipping. Like 100% rage barking when I did it. Neighbour also constantly flouted the guidelines for having no visitors. Guess when I did my skipping workouts? When she had visitors!

Using the dogs to get revenge – brilliant!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Another CrossFitter shares their thoughts.

This user shares how they annoy the neighbor’s dogs.

Here’s another petty revenge idea.

And lastly, this person is enjoying the story.

When the neighbors are annoying, do something to annoy them back.

