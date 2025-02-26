Annoying Woman Bragged About All Of Her Responsibilities And How Perfect She Thought She Did Everything, So Her Neighbor Schooled Her On What Perfection Really Is

When people get too nosy in your personal life, never hesitate to shut them down by proving them wrong.

AITA for telling my neighbor to stop thinking she is the only one who can do it all? I 47 male have had issues with this one neighbor before when she told me that my house gives her anxiety and I have been trying to just avoid her in general.

After this one incident I have just avoided her at all costs and if there is anything we need to talk about it goes through the parent’s emails system through the school. There is a school banquet coming up soon and I have volunteered a couple of times for it. I forgot it was coming up so naturally I didn’t say anything.

She stopped over the other day to see if I was interested this year. From the past experience my house was in a midweek state so kind of organized chaos. She said that she was at another parent’s house a couple of houses down from us so she felt it was just easier to just stop over than email. I guess it could be believable.

She asked about the banquet and I looked at the calendar and saw that my stepson was going to begone for that weekend so I told her no I was not going to be helping and that I was actually relieved because there is a lot that we have going on right now. THIS SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE END OF IT. RIGHT???? I thought so.

Neighbor started on her own tangent about everything she does to manager her house and that includes managing all the kids events. And how she does it all herself with no help. I don’t know why she told me all this. I told her and these were my exact words. “Well good for you. I’m lucky because in this household we all pull together and help one another out. My husband, stepson and myself we all share the house responsibilities. Maybe enlist your husband and kids to do the same. It might help free up some time.”

She looked at me like I had a third eyeball and told me nobody knows how to organize the family like she does. I told her well that that was her own fault for making it so that nobody could live up to her standards. She didn’t really like that answer. I told her I needed to get my own stuff done and she needed to go.

I am now the public enemy number one among the school moms. Which is no big deal to me. It’s just a giant clique. But from what I heard earlier I’m an AH for not understanding what it’s like to be a parent these days. This is funny. Last I knew I had three step kids one of which lives with me and my husband full time. So AITA for telling a parent to stop trying to do it all?

She needed to hear the truth.

