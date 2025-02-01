Another Shopper Blocked Her Car With Her Cart And Left It There, So She Rolled It In The Direction Of Her Mercedes

There is a code of conduct for every society.

We live in a society Last night I needed to charge my electric car at a grocery store. The charger was in use, but the charging space opened up and I snagged it. So I’m sitting in my car, freezing my butt off, when a customer pushes her cart between my car and the one using the charger.

I was watching closely because I had little else to do and I wanted to know if they dented my car. The person wedges the cart between the charger cable and my car, lifts one bag and a baguette out of it, and walks away.

They just keep going, and I see them get into a car several spots away.

Mind you, they passed one cart corral walking from the store to my spot. Their car was only a few spots away from another cart corral. I was miffed. I got out of my car, took the cart, and rolled it behind their Mercedes S class. It was about 4 feet away. I waved, and walked back to my car. About 2 minutes later I see the cart rolling across the lot as the Benz backed up. Oops. Not actually my intention. Sorry not sorry.

