February 9, 2025 at 6:49 pm

‘I’ve got a big family, so everyone’s using the water.’ – Appliance Experts Shared What Kinds Of Water Heaters They Prefer

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

If you’re a homeowner, this is the kind of TikTok video that you live for!

It comes to us from a heating and cooling company in British Columbia, Canada, and the company’s employees sounded off about whether they prefer water heaters with tanks or without them.

Source: TikTok

A person filmed the employees at the business and asked them, “What’s better: tank vs. tankless?”

The first worker said, “Probably tankless. I’ve got a big family, so everyone’s using the water. Everyone’s taking showers, right?”

He added, “If you run out of hot water, that sucks.”

Source: TikTok

A second employee agreed and said a tankless water heater gives you “Way more storage in your mechanical room.”

Another worker said, “The fact that you’re heating it, 50 gallons of hot water over a year and probably only using a little bit at a time, I gotta say tankless.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@_airvantage

What’s better? Tank vs Tankless? #hvac #waterheater #waterheaters #heatingandcooling #hvactechnician #hvaclife #wouldyourather #wouldyouratherquestions #funny #work #workhumor #companyculture

♬ original sound – AirVantage Heating & Cooling – AirVantage Heating & Cooling

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Opinions coming straight from the mouths of experts!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter