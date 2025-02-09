‘I’ve got a big family, so everyone’s using the water.’ – Appliance Experts Shared What Kinds Of Water Heaters They Prefer

If you’re a homeowner, this is the kind of TikTok video that you live for!

It comes to us from a heating and cooling company in British Columbia, Canada, and the company’s employees sounded off about whether they prefer water heaters with tanks or without them.

A person filmed the employees at the business and asked them, “What’s better: tank vs. tankless?”

The first worker said, “Probably tankless. I’ve got a big family, so everyone’s using the water. Everyone’s taking showers, right?”

He added, “If you run out of hot water, that sucks.”

A second employee agreed and said a tankless water heater gives you “Way more storage in your mechanical room.”

Another worker said, “The fact that you’re heating it, 50 gallons of hot water over a year and probably only using a little bit at a time, I gotta say tankless.”

Opinions coming straight from the mouths of experts!