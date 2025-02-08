Aunt Banishes Their Nearly 18-Year-Old Niece From Adults-Only Areas And Claims She’s ‘Unhygienic, So The Niece Considers Ignoring Her Aunt’s Rules

Family vacations can be messy. We’ve all seen “Home Alone,” right?!

AITA for arguing with my aunt over her bathroom rules for vacation? I [17F], and my younger sister [15F] are going on a vacation with my aunt [33F] this summer. The three of us, along with my parents, other aunts, cousins and grandparents (basically, the whole of my dad’s side of the family) are all staying in the same villa that my grandparents are paying for.

By the time we go on vacation, I will be about two months away from 18, and my sister will be 16. However, my aunt has said that she wants an adults-only bathroom, and that the bathroom will not include me or my sister. I was naturally annoyed by this, especially as it meant that me and my sister would be grouped together with my younger cousins, [4M] and [6F]. She also said that she considers an adult to be anyone above the age of 21, but I know for sure that if I was wasn’t this close to being 18, she would have said an adult is anyone 18+

When I asked her why this was, she says it was because we aren’t hygienic. I could understand this argument in relation to my younger cousins, seeing as they are both only recently potty trained, but I can’t understand how she can apply this argument towards me, given I am probably the biggest clean freak I know.

Additionally, I can’t even remember the last time I shared a bathroom with her, and I have never given her any reason to believe that I am in any way unhygienic.

She has also said that she wants adults-only pool time, again, not including me and my sister. If I was young enough that I required supervision or inconvenienced her in some way, I would understand, but all I am doing is sharing the same common space as her, most likely without even interacting with her.

Also, this is a family holiday with my parents and grandparents; it’s not like she is going to be doing anything inappropriate or unsuitable for a 16 and 17 year old. I’ve told her to her face that I have no intention of following any of these rules, but she seems insistent that I will. She is very stubborn, but I am also extremely stubborn, and I know for a fact that I could argue about this for as long as it takes. AITA for telling her I won’t follow these rules, and WIBTA if I didn’t follow them.

