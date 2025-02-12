Boy Wanted To Make Fun Of His Brother By Giving Him Switches For Christmas, So The Brother And His Dad Changed The Gift To Something Else

Sometimes, it’s fun to make fun of your siblings.

Petty revenge for Christmas present I saw a post talking about a petty Christmas present. It reminded me of one year, where I must have been 5 or so then. My middle brother wrapped up some switches for me for Christmas. Of course, I was feeling and shaking packages trying to figure the gift out.

When I picked up that one, I told my dad this was switches. Dad told me to open it and take them out. We then put my jump rope into the wrapping and back under the tree. Come Christmas Day, we started opening presents.

I got to the one from my brother, and pulled out the jump rope. I yelled, “Thank you,” and ran to give him a hug. He was so shocked that the switches were not in there that he flipped the rocking chair he was in over, which made it just that much funnier. I never told him that Dad and I did that to get back at him for being mean to me with the present he wrapped.

