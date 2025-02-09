Busy Mom And Wife Has A Lot On Her Plate Between Taking Care Of The Baby, Housework And Work, But Her Husband Seems To Think She Needs To Say “Thank You” Every Time He Does Something To Help Around The House

Sometimes in marriage the housework falls more on the wife than the husband, especially when there’s a baby in the house.

AITA for not saying thank you? Basically, my husband (30M) thinks I (28F) am a jerk for not saying thank you about baby-related tasks. We have a 7 month old and we both work full time—a few days during the week remotely, and twice a week the LO goes to daycare. I’m up every day at 6:15 am to pump, then I get the baby up and ready if he hasn’t woken up already, make sure he’s changed, has a bottle, has breakfast, is dressed, and is happy while husband is still asleep or just getting on his work computer.

I telework with LO on Mondays and Wednesdays (DH is there both days), but I don’t really get anything done, which is really frustrating because I’m still training in my job and I get anxious trying to balance LO and work. Tuesdays I’m out the door bringing LO to daycare by 7:30 while husband is usually still in the shower. He usually asks me to let out the dogs because he’s running late. I pump during the day to feed LO which also takes time out of my day.

I make dinner every day, and I almost always feed the baby dinner too. We play on the floor while husband is on his phone on the couch, which is a little irritating because his baby is doing cute things. Then I start bath time at 7:00, and spouse will usually fill the baby tub for me. He’ll also warm a bottle for me. Then I put LO to bed and we watch TV for a while.

I unload and reload the dishwasher and try to start a load of bottles in the sterilizer. If LO gets up in the middle of the night, he’ll warm a bottle and I’ll change and feed LO and get him back to bed. I miss sleeping a bit longer on Saturdays, it’d be nice if I could go back to sleep after pumping in the AM on Saturdays but husband is usually still asleep. All of this is to outline my mental load.

But, every time my husband does something like unloads the dishwasher, puts dishes in the dishwasher, or does the bottles, etc., he makes a giant stink. “Did you see I did the dishes? Did you see I did the bottles? Did you see I took out the trash? Are you gonna say thank you?” Like, yes of course I noticed, but these are things I do all the time and they are expected of you too? I don’t care if I get a thank you? Like the other day, I cleaned your work desk because it was horribly dusty, take your dirty dishes every day, and tidy the baby’s room but I didn’t get a thank you. I also don’t make a stink about not getting a thank you. Why is it necessary for me to thank you when I have a million other things on my mind?

So I say thanks for doing that, but then he gets grumpy that my tone is hateful. I just don’t have the capacity to be all gushy and grateful that he did things that are expected. AITA for not thanking him? I just think it’s crazy to constantly say thank you for tasks like this.

It sounds like her husband’s love language is words of affirmation, but maybe he should think about thanking his wife for everything she does if he wants to be thanked for the few things he does.

