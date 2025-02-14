Car Owner Talked About What Happened When He Added Lucas Oil High Mileage Oil Stabilizer To His Vehicle

TikTok is good for all kinds of tips and hacks, and here’s another one that you might want to consider when it comes to your vehicle!

A man posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what happened when he tried to fix his car that was acting up.

The man told viewers that his truck had “a pretty bad tick in it” and he said he was going to use Lucas Oil High Mileage Oil Stabilizer to try to fix the issue.

He said, “I’m gonna show you that this is, hasn’t been opened yet. I’m just gonna put the whole bottle in it.”

The man said the liquid was “like syrup” as he poured it in.

He updated viewers and said, “All right guys, it has gotten quieter. It definitely has quietened down.”

He added, “Lucas, I give you a thumbs up. I think it did work.”

Here’s the video.

Hey, whatever works, right?

