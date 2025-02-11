Charcoal Toothpaste Users Told Viewers He Got A Throat Ulcer From Using It. – ‘I had a very messed up mouth as a child.’

I have yet to give charcoal toothpaste a shot, but I know that some folks are all about it.

But is it safe?

A man named Jeff posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the complications he had after he used a specific brand of charcoal toothpaste.

Jeff explained, “I had a very messed up mouth as a child, and I had extra teeth growing all over the place.”

He said he had to have multiple oral surgeries and that he does his best to take care of his choppers. In 2020, he decided to give Hello Toothpaste’s activated charcoal product a shot.

After using the product for a little while, he said he didn’t like how his teeth felt and he said was “a grit” to his teeth.

Jeff finally gave in and went to see a doctor and that’s when he found out he had an ulcer in his throat the size of a half-dollar.

Jeff asked his doctor if his toothpaste could have played a part in his ailment and his doctor confirmed that it was probably the cause of his problems.

Jeff stopped using the charcoal toothpaste and said that one of his molars later broke.

He said, “A molar that didn’t have a cavity. Everything about that was expensive and painful.”

Jeff advised viewers to get rid of charcoal toothpaste if they have any.

He added, “The whole fluoride ‘debate’ is not a debate. The reason that Americans have nice teeth, for the most part, is the fluoride in our water.”

Here’s the video.

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

Maybe we should just stick to regular toothpaste…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁