Check Out The New Spacesuit That Will Soon Land On The Moon

It’s been more than 50 years since the series of Apollo-mission spaceflights let a dozen American men walk on the moon.

NASA, along with a handful of other space agencies around the world, are looking to put humans back there in the coming years, and it’s close enough now that we’re even getting a look at the brand-spanking-new spacesuits the astronauts will wear.

Of course, technology has come a long way since the 1970s, so let’s take a look.

The suit was designed by contractor Axiom Space, in collaboration with Prada, and their priority was the safety of the astronauts who would wear the suit on the moon’s surface. It will debut on Artemis 3’s first mission, which is currently scheduled to blast off in 2026.

On the outside, it looks a lot like the suits worn by Neil Armstrong and the Apollo astronauts that followed, but obviously, the technology that went into making it has come a long way. It’s been dubbed the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), and after many test runs, the company claims the design is nearing the finish line.

The suit allows astronauts to walk on the lunar surface for up to eight hours a day, and features boots that protect them from extreme temperatures while not sacrificing maneuverability.

The suit also has a regenerable carbon dioxide scrubbing system and a robust cooling technology to remove heat from the system.

The crew will test the suits, along with prototypes of the Artemis Lunar Terrain Vehicle, during underwater training. Both will enter the “critical design review phase” next year.

NASA has had several setbacks when it comes to the planned Artemis launch, including budgetary and technology concerns.

That said, even if they don’t make it by 2026, they will get there eventually.

