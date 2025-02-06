Classmate Kept Kicking His Chair Every Day, So He Used A Dramatic Fake Sneeze To Make It Stop For Good

In school, it seems like there’s always that one classmate who thrives on annoying other people.

What would you do if someone constantly tested your patience, ignoring every request to stop?

Would you just deal with it, hoping they’d eventually get bored?

Or would you find a way to shut it down once and for all?

In the following story, one freshman finds himself in this very situation and reaches his breaking point.

Here’s how it went down.

Comeuppance for the chair kicker When I was a freshman in high school, I had a sophomore in my Spanish class who sat behind me every day. He was an athlete/popular guy, and he always sat next to a pretty sophomore girl. He was constantly trying to impress her, and this often came at my expense. He’d mock me (and others, too; I wasn’t exclusive) and try to be a **** to be cool. The girl ate it up so that’s just how it went. He sounded like the dumbest jock in the world. He had that stereotypical jock way of speaking that made him seem like a complete idiot but also cool. Anyway, he liked to put his feet on my chair and bounce really hard throughout the entire class. I asked him to stop multiple times, and he would just put this dumb face on and say, “Whaddarya gunna do bout it, huh?” The dude sounded just like a punch-drunk Rocky.

Fed up, he found the perfect way to make it stop.

So one day, when I’d had enough, he kept bouncing after I asked him to stop. I snuck some water from my bottle into my hand and pretended to violently sneeze into it. Then, I hammed it up by looking at my hand in disgust, and proceeded to wipe it all over his leg that was still on my chair. He pulled his leg away and went “Oooooohhhh” and looked at me like he was amazed that I actually did anything. I thought I was gonna have to fight him after school or something, but nothing happened. He stopped touching my chair and didn’t mess with me again. It really made me feel good.

