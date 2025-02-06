Her Boyfriend Is Going To An Academic Conference In The U.S. And Invited Her To Come, But Since She’s At A Canadian University On A Student Visa She Can’t Legally Cross The Border

In order to enter another country, you have to follow the rules.

It might be as easy as showing your passport, but in some cases, you need to apply for a visa, like a student visa or a visitors visa.

In today’s story, one college student is upset that she can’t join her boyfriend on a trip because of a visa issue.

Her constant complaining about the situation is really bothering her roommates.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for pointing out my roommate chose to immigrate? My roommate (23F) and I (21F) have lived together for 6 months (along with a third roommate) and have become good friends. We attend a Canadian university, I was born and here while she is currently on a student visa from India.

This sounds like a fun and exciting trip!

Her boyfriend recently was offered a very cool opportunity to attend an academic conference in the states over the March break, it’s a big deal that he was asked to attend and the school will pay for his travel and accommodations. When he told her about this opportunity he offered to spilt her plane ticket and she could stay in the hotel with him (basically he offered her 4 days in the states for the price of half a ticket, hotel and meals covered ). But here’s the issue: she can’t legally enter the US. (Well she can but would need a visitors visa which she wouldn’t be able to obtain in time for the trip)

Because she is on a student visa, she is not allowed to cross the border. She’s very upset that she is A) missing out on a great opportunity and B) having plans with her boyfriend be changed.

The roommate is complaining that it’s “not fair.”

However last night things reached a bit of a boiling point. It’s been 2 weeks of her dragging her feet and complaining about her boyfriends trip and while at first we were both supportive both me and my other roommate are starting to get a bit annoyed at the situation. Specially, she makes a lot of remarks about it not being fair that I am allowed to travel wherever I’d like, comments i assumed weren’t being serious until she explained to me that she genuinely thinks it isn’t fair. Once she started complaining about my last minute US trip that is coming up (me and my boyfriend decided on a whim to take a road trip to the states) I started getting very annoyed.

She snapped at her roommate.

In the heat of the moment I snapped and pointed it out to her that she chose to come to Canada on a student visa knowing the conditions of her being here. She didn’t take too well to that and hasn’t really spoken to me all day. I do feel bad that I snapped at her but on the other hand if she had chosen a different country or stayed in her home she would be free to travel as she pleases.

Sounds like the roommate didn’t really think this through.

I don’t know a whole lot about the immigration system or how unfair it might be but she made the decision to come here, and in doing so her right to enter the states. For context she’s told me quite a bit about her choice to study in Canada. She says she got bored after her bachelors and applied to the first Canadian university she found online. She isn’t leaving an unsafe household or area.

Maybe she should apply for a visitors visa so she could go to the states with her boyfriend another time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The roommate is just venting.

Whether it’s fair or not isn’t the issue.

She knew what she was agreeing to.

This person explains the visa situation.

Is she mad at ALL Canadians?

It’s not her roommate’s fault she’s on a student visa.

She should be able to enjoy her time anyway.

