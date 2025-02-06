Comcast Blamed Customer For His Slow Internet Problems, So He Took It To The CEO And Got A Full Refund

Getting what you pay for should be a given, but some companies seem to think otherwise.

So, what would you do if you realized you’d been paying for a service you weren’t actually receiving? Would you chalk it up as a loss and move on? Or would you fight to get what you were owed, no matter what it took?

In the following story, one Comcast customer faces this exact dilemma and refuses to be ignored. Here’s how it played out.

Comcast… About 10 years ago, I had Comcast. My home computer’s internet speed seemed slower than it should have been. I tested it using an online speed test and noticed it was considerably slower than what I paid for. I called Comcast to inquire about the slower speeds. The gentleman on the phone looked up the details of the account and proceeded to tell me that seven months prior, they had reached out to offer me a new modem to obtain the higher speeds and that it was my fault for not taking it. I asked him if they had called or sent an email only one time. As far as he could tell, they had only reached out once! I asked if it was okay to get paid for something I wasn’t receiving. He replied that it was my fault!

Frustrated, he came up with a plan.

I was beyond frustrated. I took a deep breath and asked him to hold on. I got my cell phone and turned on the audio recording app I have. I then asked him to explain the whole thing to me again. He retold the story with all the little details. After the call, I emailed the CEO of Comcast the recording and a not-so-nice letter. I then went to bed. The next morning, I received phone calls from the local branch, the East Coast main office, and the CEO’s office. They all apologized, refunded my money for the last six months, and sent me a new modem.

Wow! That was some quick thinking!

His issue sure escalated quickly! Good for him for recording the employee and turning him in.

Hopefully, he got in trouble for his poor customer service.

