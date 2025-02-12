Delivery Drivers Dumped His Heavy Desk At The Wrong Address And Injured An Elderly Woman, So He Kept Ordering And Returning Desks Until They Lost Their Contract

Some delivery drivers cut corners, but unfortunately, when their mistakes cause real harm, they don’t always face the consequences they deserve.

So, what would you do if a courier dumped your heavy furniture order at the wrong address, injuring an elderly woman in the process, and then faced no accountability for it? Would you simply never order from them again? Or would you find a way to make sure they regretted their carelessness?

In the following story, one customer deals with this exact dilemma. Here’s what he did.

Delivery Courier Asked For It I ordered a desk from a large office supply chain in 2006. As I lived kind of in the sticks, the company would use a small delivery contractor to deliver items in my area. Think two guys in a rusty van. The desk I ordered was a legit heavy L-shaped desk that included a hutch and lateral file. The kind of desk you would see in an office. In fact, I had it delivered to my office. I owned and operated a small business at the time.

Anyway, it was getting late, and my desk had not arrived. Checking the tracking number, it’s reported as delivered. The 5 or 6 boxes I was expecting were nowhere to be found, and the support number for the seller was going to a recording as they had left for the day.

The next morning, I arrived at my office and saw a patrol car parked there, which is weird because in a small town, you don’t see the police every day. I let myself in, and a few minutes later, two cops walked into my waiting room asking for me. To make a long story short, a woman in her late 70s was crushed and badly injured by boxes addressed to me when she opened her door that morning.

The delivery drivers leaned all the boxes up on the door to her condo instead of delivering them to me. Her condo was almost a half mile away from my office. It was as if they just picked an address to dump the boxes off at. The woman they maimed had a broken leg and had to spend weeks in a physical rehab facility until she was healed enough to live alone again.

Several phone calls and a few days later, the delivery drivers are basically not held accountable and are blaming me for their error, which nobody buys into. The seller offered free delivery, so it’s not like I paid extra for that mess, which was some comfort. However, the more I spoke through all this with the police and the seller, the more it was obvious that the delivery drivers didn’t like the 3+ hour round trip to deliver items to my area.

So I did what any other reasonable person would do: I ordered another desk. The same clowns delivered it but brought it to the right place this time. They stood there complaining to me.

The next day, I returned the desk. The seller sent them out again to pick up the desk.

I did this regularly for months until the seller eventually said they could no longer allow me to buy desks and return them the next day and that they were not going to renew the contract with those two delivery people.

