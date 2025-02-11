DJ At Middle School Football Game Keeps Playing Music Over The Band, So A Band Member’s Mom Makes Sure The Superintendent Know
There are more than just football players who are involved in a school football game.
Don’t forget about the cheerleaders and the band members!
In today’s story, a DJ at a football game doesn’t seem to understand how much the parents want to actually hear the band.
These are their kids in the band, after all!
It doesn’t go well for the DJ.
Let’s find out what happens.
Hey Mr. DJ, don’t put a record on, we want to listen to our babies
This is so tiny, but satisfying.
Yesterday afternoon, my youngest kid was playing in the middle school pep band for her first home football game.
Having been a band kid myself, raising more than one band kid of my own, I know the etiquette of when the band is supposed to play (your team’s kickoff, first down, touchdown, timeout basically.
This hasn’t changed in decades.)
The DJ clearly didn’t know the crowd.
New in yesterday’s game, there was a DJ at the stadium.
He was playing over the band, and some frankly inappropriate songs (lots of hick-hop/drinking references, Soulja Boy’s “The Best,” etc.
Like, I’m not prudish, but seriously?
This is not a college crowd.
I’ve DJd too, in settings from a middle school dance for the local religious school to a college football stadium to clubs/obviously adult crowds.
You need to know the audience.
The visiting team didn’t bring their band, so there were plenty of opportunities for the disc jockey to play music to fill gaps.
She finally had to say something.
The bleachers where I was seated?
Almost exclusively band moms and dads.
We were all more than a little peeved that we couldn’t hear our kids because dude kept hitting “play.”
Finally, just before halftime, I got a case of “forget this [literal] noise.”
I promise that I wasn’t a Karen, but I went to the DJ booth and just asked “hey, could you just not play over the band?”
Time to talk to the boss’s boss’s boss.
I got some attitude about how the athletic director had hired him, and take it up with his boss.
Okay.
Except that I took it a step above his boss.
The AD’s boss (the principal) and his boss (the superintendent of the county schools) were right there.
I’ve known both forever.
The DJ isn’t coming back.
“Hey Ted, hey John, how are y’all? How’s your Mama? Incidentally, could we discuss the DJ playing over the band, and the questionable choice of music?”
I asked the DJ to merely be considerate of the kids and their work.
But if you invite me to take it upstairs, I’m gonna take it all the way upstairs.
The next home game (according to John and Ted) will not include that guy.
It’s not that hard to DJ for this crowd.
I will happily volunteer to bring my own equipment and play hype music for the next game, if that’s needed.
(I know it’s utter cliche, but seriously, just cue up “Turn Down for What” and “We Will Rock You” and “All I Do Is Win.” Maybe get folks doing the Wobble on the sidelines.)
And don’t play over the band.
As a former school band member, I completely approve of this parent’s actions.
The DJ shouldn’t have even been there.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
Yes, it does sound like a waste of money.
A self-described band nerd weighs in.
Here’s what a former band kid has to say.
The DJ wasn’t very good at his job.
This reader loves the way this parent handled the situation.
A DJ does not belong at a middle school football game.
What were they thinking?
