Family Of His Missing Friend Asked Him To Share Any Info About Her Disappearance, But When He Did They Called Him A Jerk
Being concerned about a friend who’s been missing is only normal, especially if you are close to them.
This man shares a story about his friend who packed up her things and left.
He talked to his friend’s family, and they asked him to share any information he knew about her disappearance, but when he did, they got mad at him. Now he’s wondering if he messed up.
AITA for letting my friend’s family know info about missing person
Back in July, my friend packed up her things and disappeared.
It was all very strange.
She basically packed up some bare essentials and moved out from the basement suite she was living in.
This man talked to his friend’s family about her disappearance.
We talked to her family, and the family was very distraught.
You can tell they were very upset that she simply left.
Still, they didn’t seem overly concerned. At the same time, they would ask if I knew anything, or heard from her.
It was kind of weird. Like they knew she was safe, but wanted to know where she was.
He found out that she has a court date, and it was on public record.
Well, fast forward to last week, I was looking for information on her.
I found out she has a court date set for some charges against her.
No details on the charges.
This is all a matter of public record, so it’s not like it’s info anyone couldn’t get with some careful searching.
So he let her family know about what he discovered.
My first thought was, “Hey, I should let her family know.”
So I sent them an email.
I got an email back that seemingly appeared that I was a jerk for informing them.
I wasn’t even aggressive about it. Just like, “Hey, she has this court date. Here is the date, time, and location if it’s useful for you.”
They said it was rude for him to tell them this information.
I talked to some other people who also said it was a jerk move to let them know.
To be honest, now I’m doubting myself.
I feel like I did nothing wrong. It’s all public record.
I let them know in a way that they can use the info if they want, or if not. It’s not like I’m forcing them to see her. Thoughts?
It sounds like he was just trying to be helpful.
This person tries to connect the dots.
They shouldn’t have been rude, says this user.
Someone who also tried to disappear speaks up.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Finally, this person suggests not talking to the family again.
Some people decide to disappear because they don’t want to be found.
