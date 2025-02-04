Girlfriend Tested Partner’s Generosity With A Hypothetical Question About A Cheesy-Rollup, But When She Wasn’t Satisfied With His Answer It Sparked An Argument

Hypothetical questions often open the door to playful conversations, but sometimes they tread into unexpected territory.

For one couple, a debate about Taco Bell cheesy roll-ups veered off the rails into a full-blow fight.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for telling my girlfriend I’d be mad if she ate my cheesy roll-up My girlfriend and I were on our way back from Taco Bell. We’d ordered our food, including my beloved cheesy roll-up. Nothing fancy, but I was really looking forward to it.

But soon their peaceful drive would come to an end.

On the drive home, she asked me this hypothetical question: “Would you be mad if I ate your cheesy roll-up?” Without even thinking, I said, “Yes.”

This was clearly not the right answer.

Now, keep in mind, this was a hypothetical situation. She hadn’t actually eaten it, but she got (jokingly) upset at my response! She was like, “Wow, you’d really get mad at me over a cheesy roll-up?”

He’s at a loss for words.

I was just sitting there, confused, because… yeah? It’s my food. She laughed it off, but I feel like she was also lowkey serious, saying I should’ve just answered “No” because it wasn’t real.

Clearly, there was a response she was looking for.

She said the right answer should’ve been: “I’d share it with you.” I love her to bits, and if she really wanted it, I’d probably cave.

But he doesn’t understand why he’s being punished for his honesty.

But there’s just something nice about her asking first. It’s not about the food itself. AITA for being honest in the hypothetical scenario? Should I have just lied and said, “No, of course not”?

Looks like honesty can leave a bitter aftertaste.

What did Reddit think?

Food is serious business to some people.

The cheesy rollup connoisseur isn’t the AH – for several reasons.

There’s no sense arguing over hypotheticals like this.

The girlfriend really barked up the wrong tree here.

The hypothetical may have started off as a joke, but it ended up revealing true tensions between the couple.

The heart of the issue is: Why ask the question if you don’t want the answer?

