Goodwill Store Shopper Had A Hard Time Buying Iconic Mid-Century Modern Chairs

by Matthew Gilligan

Some Goodwill stores sure don’t make it easy to buy things, do they?

And this woman knows all about it…

Her name is Caroline and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about the frustrating experience she had when she decided to buy some vintage chairs at a Goodwill store.

Caroline saw a pair of mid-century modern Wassily chair and told viewers, “Oh my god, someone just got the steal of a lifetime on these. Oh my god, $39.99. Wow, what a lucky score.”

She returned to the Goodwill store the next day, and that’s when things got complicated.

Caroline said, “So the manager comes up, who fake named me by the way, and she’s like, ‘Well I think they’re sold. So why don’t you come back tomorrow, but we’re probably gonna be closed for snow.’ I know, right? That’s annoying.”

The TikTokker had to go back and forth with three different managers at the store, but in the end, she got them!

Take a look at the video.

@carolineecker

Insane thrift find at Goodwill!! #ThriftWithMe #Thrifting #ThriftFinds #Goodwill #VintageFinds #VintageChairs #Thriftok

♬ LoFi Hip Hop Commercial – Milan Paloyannidis

Caroline posted a follow-up video and gave more details about the experience.

Take a look!

@carolineecker

Replying to @user5908798264065 Let’s talk about the Chairs! 👀❤️#Thrift #ThriftedHome #WassilyChair #ThriftedFurniture #mcm

♬ Relaxed and gentle fashionable jazz piano for a long time(982576) – Single Origin Music

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

That turned out to be a hassle!

