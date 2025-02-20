Goodwill Store Shopper Had A Hard Time Buying Iconic Mid-Century Modern Chairs

Some Goodwill stores sure don’t make it easy to buy things, do they?

And this woman knows all about it…

Her name is Caroline and she took to TikTok to tell viewers about the frustrating experience she had when she decided to buy some vintage chairs at a Goodwill store.

Caroline saw a pair of mid-century modern Wassily chair and told viewers, “Oh my god, someone just got the steal of a lifetime on these. Oh my god, $39.99. Wow, what a lucky score.”

She returned to the Goodwill store the next day, and that’s when things got complicated.

Caroline said, “So the manager comes up, who fake named me by the way, and she’s like, ‘Well I think they’re sold. So why don’t you come back tomorrow, but we’re probably gonna be closed for snow.’ I know, right? That’s annoying.”

The TikTokker had to go back and forth with three different managers at the store, but in the end, she got them!

Take a look at the video.

Caroline posted a follow-up video and gave more details about the experience.

Take a look!

That turned out to be a hassle!

