Grandma Constantly Complains About Her Toxic Relationship With Her Husband, So Her Grandchild Drew The Line And Refused To Listen Any Longer

It’s tough to maintain boundaries when the people we love continue to test them with incessant complaining.

One grandchild grows increasingly wary of her grandmother’s topsy turvy relationship with her toxic husband. After one venting session too many, they’re left at a crossroads between compassion and self-preservation.

AITAH for telling my grandma I’d rather talk about literally anything else besides her husband? My grandma (63) has been with Jeff (57) for 10 years. During this time, he went to prison for two years, and they’ve broken up dozens of times.

Some days, the grandma laments on how poorly Jeff treats her.

Every time they break up, she tells me she’s just waiting for him to die so she can get his house (he has really bad health problems). She constantly complains about how bad he is to her, how he threatens her, how he’s crazy, and the list just goes on and on.

But other times, it’s like she couldn’t go on without him.

Then, when they are back together, she suddenly cries about his health, worries because he doesn’t take his medication. She says things like, “We’ve had our ups and downs, but Jeff has always made sure I was okay,” or “He’s been good to me.”

This gives this grandchild a serious case of whiplash.

After years of the back and forth, I really have no desire to hear anything about this man. I don’t care if he’s a good guy or a bad guy; I just don’t want to hear about it. Now, they are on their most recent breakup, and I’m just trying to have a conversation with my grandma to tell her I’m coming to see her.

But their grandma can’t talk about anything but Jeff. Finally, they’ve had enough.

She ignores that and just goes on to complain about Jeff and how she had to block him because of his threats. I just straight up told her I didn’t care and would rather talk about anything else because everybody knows in a month it’s going to be, “Jeff’s always been good to me.”

They feel bad for hurting her grandma, but they don’t know how much more they can take.

She says that really hurt her feelings because she just wants to vent. But at what point do I draw the line with this venting? Do I just listen and agree with her every time because she’s my grandma? AITA?

It’s hard to remain compassionate when a harmful script never changes.

What did Reddit have to say?

Everyone needs a space to vent, but some spaces just aren’t appropriate.

It’s high time this woman start seeing her relationship for what it really is.

This grandma may not realize it, but she’s burdening her grandchildren with her drama.

When your personal limit is hit, it’s time to start setting stronger boundaries.

Familial love may be limitless, but patience isn’t.

