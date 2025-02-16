Grouchy Landscaper Doesn’t Like Rap Music, So This Homeowner Gets A Dose Of Some Very Loud Opera

Neighborhoods are full of different preferences.

But what happens when even the landscaper has an opinion?

Don’t like vulgar lyrics? OK I read a previous post about annoying a disgruntled neighbor with loud music, and I figured I’d share one of my own, here we go. First, some info — this happened over 12 years ago at my family’s house when I was around 21/22, and I was passionate about my old SUV. I had painted a metallic red with neon lights underneath and had on 22-inch low pro chrome rims, oh and a decent stereo that you can hear about a quarter mile away.

And the neighborhood all seems to get along despite everyone’s differences!

Our neighbors themselves paid absolutely no attention to anything going on outside their doors, though we’re all friendly, and anyone of us would drop what we’re doing to help one in need. In 20 years, you can count the conversations we’ve exchanged without taking off your shoes, and we all have our own little hobbies. One has chickens and goats, another keeps bees, the one across the road repairs lawnmowers, ATVs and such, and I never do anything that would normally invite onlookers.

One Saturday afternoon, I was changing the oil and spark plugs on my SUV with a beer and Cheetos in our driveway and had a little tiny speaker hooked up to my phone playing some old school rap. On that day, the neighbor lady left of us was having some landscaping/yard work done.

I was rolling around under my truck, on my back, elbow-deep in a greasy mess and a little irritated cuz I had dropped that famous 10 mm socket. I see some steel-toed leather boots walking the 30 feet up to my driveway and up to my Suburban. I roll out from under my murder machine and gave the guy a very confused look. He just straight up told me to turn down my music cuz he didn’t like “vulgar and violent lyrics.”

It’s like, gospel must be the only music he ever listens to, and I know for a fact that this little speaker couldn’t possibly be legible to anyone 50 feet away, especially if he’s concentrated at cutting shrubs and planting flowers and such. Despite my passions, I’m not a complete (male body part). I say, “ok no problem, I’ll take care of it [as] soon as I get my hands wiped off, have a nice day”

He stomped away in a fit muttering something along the lines of “fffing white trash wannabe N-word” (he was white but an old cranky kinda white). That really sickened me. Then, I had an idea.

I immediately turned off my tiny speaker playing UGK (Underground Kingz), and pulled out the battery jump box, put it on my truck’s battery and went inside my house and got my opera cd collection, rolled down all the windows to unveil my four 12” subs and eight 6” mids/tweets and put on the “Valkyrie” by Wagner and unleashed the stereo’s 2000 watts, and went back under my SUV to finish draining the oil. The look on the guy’s face was priceless. Guess he didn’t think a “white trash wannabe N-word” had a taste for opera. Not usually something I bring out to a hot day of rolling around in oil, but I do enjoy it when I relax with the hi-fi in the den. After about 20 minutes, I was done with the tune up and started up the truck and drove it up and down the road to “make sure the oil level settled.”

I parked back in my driveway, shutting everything down, and as I put everything away, I see the landscaping truck leaving without taking the time to close his tailgate. By sweet karma some of his tools rolled out as he slammed the gas pedal, I had to turn around so he wouldn’t see my ear-to-ear grin.

Two days after, while taking the trash out, I waved to the neighbor lady who was having tea on the porch, and I explained what happened and wanted to apologize if I caused her trouble with her yard artist. That sweet old lady just laughed and said “he’s a prick anyway,” and that he tells her grandson to lower the volume on his video games if he’s over while he’s working. I still see the same landscaping truck once in a while, so I guess he still has the contract.

Wagner brought up another reference for one Redditor.

People also agreed the volume made the song “epic.”

One had another suggestion for what would be equally as irritating.

This landscaper needs to mind his own business.

He doesn’t even live there!

