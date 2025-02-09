Guy Is Excited To Watch His Favorite Movies With His Girlfriend, But With Her Weird Rules It’s Becoming Impossible And He’s Becoming A Liar As A Result

Nothing compares to settling down with a big tub of popcorn at the movie theatre, ready to be taken on a journey.

You’ve no idea what is about to happen before your eyes – and, if you’re lucky, there’s someone next to you to share that experience with too.

But hanging out on the couch, re-watching an old favorite can be almost as nice, especially if you get to watch a loved one react to your top picks in real time.

For the guy in this story though, the latter delight is being denied by his girlfriend’s unusual rules.

AITA for lying to my girlfriend about the movies I’ve seen? My girlfriend and I love watching movies together. The issue is that I am kind of a cinephile and have watched tons of movies, especially ones considered classics. We’ve been together for almost three years now, and even before we were together I was an avid movie watcher.

The problem is that she will straight up refuse to watch a movie with me that I have already seen. This is kind of annoying to me, because she’s missing out on so many good movies simply because she wants to experience a movie with me and have us both oblivious to the events of said movie. I can understand what she means, but she’s refusing to watch really great movies because I’ve already seen them. I personally have no problem watching movies I’ve already seen – I do it all the time anyway.

So recently I have started to say “Hey, I have a movie we can watch”. Then, when she asks if I’ve seen it I lie and say something along the lines of “no, but i’ve heard good things” or “no, but my friend told me it’s really good.” I feel bad for it, but then she ends up watching the movie and really enjoying it. AITA?

This person agreed that the solution to this couple’s problem was twofold: communication and compromise.

And others pointed out that both of their behavior was a little off.

Whereas this person thought that there might be a key compatibility issue between the pair.

This couple clearly have a problem that needs ironing out, and there’s only one way to do that: by talking about it, being really open and honest so that they can understand one another’s perspectives.

If he’s okay with re-watching films, and actually wants to share his favorites with her, that’s no bad thing. And if she wants to discover new movies together that’s great too – but they need to work together as a team and perhaps vary the two.

